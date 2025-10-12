Taliban-led forces have seized multiple Pakistani Army outposts along the Durand Line, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense said on Saturday. "Taliban forces have captured several outposts from the Pakistani Army across the Durand Line in Kunar and Helmand provinces," an Afghan Defense official said in a statement.

At least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed and several others injured during the clashes, sources told TOLOnews. The clashes intensified in Bahramcha district's Shakij, Bibi Jani, and Salehan areas, as well as across Paktia's Aryub Zazi district.

Enayatullah Khowarazmi, spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense, described the operation as a retaliatory measure in response to Pakistan's violation of Afghan airspace. He said the fight had concluded by midnight local time. "If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan's airspace, our armed forces are prepared to defend their airspace and will deliver a strong response," Khowarazmi added.

The escalation comes just days after Pakistan carried out airstrikes near Kabul, which Afghanistan's 201 Khalid bin Walid Army Corps said triggered "retaliatory" operations targeting Pakistani military positions in Nangarhar and Kunar.

TOLOnews reported that clashes also erupted in Aryoub Zazi district of Paktia province, spreading to Spina Shaga, Giwi, Mani Jabha, and surrounding areas along the disputed boundary.

According to Afghanistan's Defense Ministry, "Pakistani side's facilities and equipment were destroyed in tonight’s attacks." The ministry claimed that one outpost each across Kunar and Helmand had been destroyed, and that Pakistani forces suffered casualties and lost several weapons and vehicles to the Taliban fighters.

The fighting appears to have expanded, with reports of simultaneous clashes in Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Kunar, Helmand, and Nangarhar provinces. Analysts warn this represents one of the most intense border escalations since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, underscoring the fragile and volatile nature of Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.