China spies on us, we spy on China too: Trump after Iran satellite images report

US President Donald Trump said that China spies on the US, and the US spies on China as well. He downplayed reports that Chinese entities supplied Iran with satellite images of a US military base in Jordan before an Iranian missile strike in July that killed three US soldiers.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday while returning from Ireland, Trump said he would discuss "almost everything" with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Xi's expected visit to the US on September 24. When asked if he would raise the report with Xi, Trump did not give a direct answer but compared Chinese surveillance to US activities, saying, "They basically do what we do. When they say China spies on us, I say you're right and we spy on them too."