China spies on us, we spy on China too: Trump after Iran satellite images report

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The comments followed a Wall Street Journal report that Iran obtained satellite images of the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan from Chinese entities before the missile strike on July 17. The base houses US forces, and the attack killed three US Army soldiers. The report cited unnamed US officials and said the Chinese entities involved were not identified. It did not allege direct involvement by the Chinese government.

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According to the report, Chinese officials asked the US for evidence of the transfer when the issue was raised. Chinese officials also denied that Chinese companies supplied satellite imagery to Tehran.

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Trump's remarks came ahead of his expected meeting with Xi, as Washington and Beijing seek to manage economic, trade, and geopolitical tensions. The meeting is expected in the US on September 24, though China has not officially confirmed the visit.

On Sunday, Trump said he had a good relationship with Xi and struck a conciliatory tone, stating, "I think he's behaved reasonably well, and we behave reasonably well." Trump has previously warned Beijing against selling weapons to Iran. In May, the US imposed sanctions on three China-based satellite companies, accusing them of aiding Iran's military operations.