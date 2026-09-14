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Stock market holiday: Why NSE, BSE will remain closed on September 14

Stock market holiday: Why NSE, BSE will remain closed on September 14

DRREDDY1,165.50(1.97%)

Trading across the equity and equity derivatives segments will remain suspended on Monday and resume on Tuesday, September 15.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 6:00 AM IST
Stock market holiday: Why NSE, BSE will remain closed on September 14The market holiday comes after a weak session on Friday, when domestic benchmark indices ended lower despite recovering sharply from their intraday lows.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on Monday, September 14, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Both exchanges have listed September 14 as a trading holiday in their respective holiday calendars.

Trading across the equity and equity derivatives segments will remain suspended on Monday and resume on Tuesday, September 15. Currency derivatives, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will also remain closed, according to the exchanges' holiday schedules.

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The market holiday comes after a weak session on Friday, when domestic benchmark indices ended lower despite recovering sharply from their intraday lows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack declined 120.83 points or 0.16 per cent to close at 74,781.76, while the NSE Nifty index fell 79.70 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 23,398.10.

Sensex recovered 621.60 points from its intraday low of 74,160.16, while Nifty rebounded 166.70 points from its day's low of 23,231.40.

Among Nifty constituents, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd were the top gainers, while JSW Steel Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd were the biggest laggards.

Sectorally, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal remained under pressure, while Nifty IT and Nifty Private Bank provided support to the broader market.

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Nifty outlook

SBI Securities' Shah said the 23,250–23,230 zone could act as a crucial support area, coinciding with Friday's low. According to Shah, a sustained break below 23,230 could increase selling pressure towards 23,080.

On the upside, the 23,600–23,620 zone is likely to act as an immediate hurdle. A sustained move above 23,620 could extend the pullback towards 23,800 levels, Shah said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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