Did Trump’s Venezuela move just change China’s Taiwan equation? Analyst sees strategic shock for Beijing

A dramatic shift in US policy toward Venezuela — coupled with moves to support Iran’s opposition — may have quietly disrupted China’s strategic planning for a potential invasion of Taiwan, according to a new analysis shared by strategy analyst J Michael Waller.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Waller argued that recent actions under President Donald Trump could have constrained Beijing’s access to critical energy supplies, undermining the economic and military conditions China would require to launch a major conflict in the Indo-Pacific.
“By acting in Venezuela and aiding the Iranian opposition, @realDonaldTrump might have prevented an imminent Chinese invasion of Taiwan,” Waller wrote.
At the core of Waller’s argument is China’s heavy dependence on oil imports that lie outside US influence — a vulnerability he says Washington has now exploited.
China’s energy dependence
According to Waller, China currently sources between 60% and 90% of Venezuela’s oil exports and roughly 85% to 90% of Iran’s crude. Together, those supplies account for an estimated 30% to 35% of China’s total oil imports.
An additional 35% of China’s oil, he said, comes from Arab suppliers that remain subject to US diplomatic leverage or strategic pressure.
“With new governments in Venezuela and Iran, the US will be able to regulate up to 70% of the Chinese Communist Party’s present-day oil needs,” Waller wrote, arguing that such control fundamentally alters Beijing’s risk calculations.
“CCP war planners cannot execute against Taiwan under those conditions.”
Strategic ripples across the globe
Waller suggested that the implications extend far beyond energy markets, potentially reshaping global power balances.
Among the possible consequences he outlined:
Breathing room for Washington
Waller concluded that constraining China’s energy lifelines could buy the United States valuable time — reducing immediate pressure in the Indo-Pacific while strengthening Washington’s ability to uphold NATO commitments in Europe.
“This takes pressure off the US in the Indo-Pacific for a while,” he wrote, calling the outcome a net strategic gain for American global posture.