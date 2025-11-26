Direct Pakistan-Bangladesh flights: Mahan Air to start Dhaka-Karachi services in December

Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh will resume next month, ending years of suspended direct connectivity between the two countries. Dhaka's envoy in Islamabad said the move marks a major step toward rebuilding ties.

Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, told businessmen at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) that two Pakistani private airlines have recently been cleared by Bangladesh's aviation authorities to operate direct flights.

"Mahan Air will start three weekly flights between Dhaka and Karachi from next month," Khan announced, without giving a specific start date. "Visas are now being issued on the joint recommendation of LCCI and the Bangladesh Honorary Consulate in Lahore," he said, adding that applicants will receive visas within three to four days.

He described the upcoming flights as "a significant leap in strengthening connectivity between the two countries."

Mahan Air — a privately owned Iranian carrier based in Tehran - will operate the first set of flights. Pakistan's Fly Jinnah and AirSial have also received approval to launch direct services between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between Dhaka and Islamabad have improved since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster during student-led protests on August 5, 2024, and Muhammad Yunus' appointment as Chief Adviser of the interim government.

Khan also said a direct cargo shipping service will begin soon. "While a cargo service between the two countries has been operational since last December, rising trade demand now requires a dedicated direct cargo route," he noted.

LCCI President Faheemur Rehman Saigol said Pakistan could expand rice exports to Bangladesh, while Dhaka could supply fresh pineapples to Pakistan. He said both sides see potential in textiles, ready-made garments, IT and automobile sectors.

"At present, bilateral trade stands at USD 700 million, but it may increase up to USD 3 billion over the next few years," Saigol said.

