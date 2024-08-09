Disturbing footage emerges after plane with 62 onboard crashes near São Paulo, Brazil

A plane carrying 58 passengers and four crew members crashed in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, according to reports. The twin-engine turboprop, operated by Voepass airline, was en route from Cascavel in Paraná to São Paulo's main airport when it went down in the town of Vinhedo.
Footage circulating online shows the aircraft spiraling as it descends vertically. Voepass airline has stated that the cause of the crash and the status of those on board are still unclear.
Local authorities reported that the plane struck a residential building upon impact. Emergency services, including police and fire crews, are at the scene, and local hospitals have been alerted to prepare for casualties.
Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva observed a minute of silence during a public event and expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, describing the incident as "very sad" in a social media post.
Updates are expected as more details emerge.
