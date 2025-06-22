'Every American citizen or military is now a target': Iran warns after US bombs nuclear sites

Every American citizen or military personnel in West Asia is now a “target”, Iran's state television declared on Sunday, following US airstrikes on three of its nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The warning came after US President Donald Trump confirmed a “very successful attack” on the sites, including the underground uranium enrichment plant at Fordow.

Advertisement

"The US has committed a crime against Iran by violating Iran’s airspace. It has no place in the West Asian region. Mr. President of the United States, you started it and we will end it,” said the Iranian broadcaster, while displaying a graphic of U.S. military bases across the region.

This marked a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, with Washington formally entering the battlefield for the first time. The strikes were carried out late Saturday, targeting key components of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

JUST IN: Iranian state television displays a graphic of U.S. bases in the Middle East titled: "Within the fire range of Iran."



"Mr. Trump, you started it, and we will end it." pic.twitter.com/8eculMnwAG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2025

Addressing the nation from the White House, President Trump said, “Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

Advertisement

He warned Tehran against retaliation. “If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal.”

Trump also acknowledged Israel’s role in the operation, saying, “I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before. We've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel. I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done.”

According to US officials cited by Reuters and CBS News, B-2 stealth bombers dropped a full payload of bunker-buster bombs on Fordow, while 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles struck Natanz and Isfahan. Trump confirmed this in a social media post on Truth Social: “We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace and safely on their way home.”

Advertisement

In a separate interview with Fox News, Trump said, “Fordow is gone.”

Despite the aggressive tone of his speech, US officials told CBS News that a diplomatic message was sent to Iran ahead of the strike, clarifying that the operation was limited in scope and not intended as an attempt at regime change.

The US airstrikes came days after repeated Israeli bombardments of Iran’s air defence systems and missile sites. Saturday’s coordinated assault marked a turning point, pushing the conflict into uncharted territory.