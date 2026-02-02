Bangladesh court sentences former PM Sheikh Hasina to 10 years in jail in corruption case

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to 10 years in jail on February 2 in two separate corruption cases linked to alleged irregularities in the allocation of land under a government housing project.

Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4 Judge Rabiul Alam delivered the verdicts, giving Hasina a total of 10 years’ imprisonment — five years in each case, according to the state-run BSS news agency. The 78-year-old Hasina, who has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5 last year amid widespread protests, was earlier declared a fugitive by the court.

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The court also convicted several of Hasina’s family members. Her nephew, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and niece Azmina Siddiq were each sentenced to seven years in both cases, while niece Tulip Rizwana Siddiq received four years — two years per case. Rajuk member Mohammad Khurshid Alam, the only accused to surrender before the court, was sentenced to two years in total, one year per case.

In addition to jail terms, all convicted individuals were fined Tk1 lakh each, with the court ordering an additional six months of imprisonment in case of non-payment.

The cases stem from alleged abuse of power in the allocation of two 10-katha plots under the Rajuk New Town Project in Purbachol. The prosecution claimed that Hasina and the other accused manipulated the allocation process, violating existing rules and regulations of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).

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The judgment was pronounced at around 12:30 pm on Monday. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had filed the cases, emphasizing the misuse of authority and irregularities in the government land allotment process.

This verdict adds to the ongoing political and legal turmoil in Bangladesh, following the departure of Hasina from the country. While the former PM remains in India, the ruling sends a strong message regarding accountability and the enforcement of anti-corruption laws in the country.

In July 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) indicted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity. The indictment relates to the government's violent crackdown on anti-government protests in July and August 2024, which culminated in her ouster on 5 August.

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The tribunal alleges that Hasina ordered mass killings, torture, and enforced disappearances during the seven-week unrest. A United Nations report estimates that 1,400 protesters were killed between 1 July and 15 August 2024 during the crackdown.

Hasina has been in exile in India since August 5, 2024, when her nearly 16-year rule came to an end.