French President clarifies on Telegram CEO arrest, says, 'this is in no way a political decision'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that the arrest of Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, in France was not politically motivated but was linked to an independent investigation.

In his first public comment on the arrest, French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X, emphasizing France's strong commitment to freedom of expression. However, he noted that freedoms must be maintained within a legal framework, both online and offline, to protect citizens and uphold fundamental rights.

Macron clarified that Pavel Durov's arrest was not a political decision and would be handled by the judiciary. French media reported that Durov was detained at a Paris airport on Saturday, facing an arrest warrant alleging Telegram's involvement in money laundering, drug trafficking, and other crimes.

Pavel Durov, the 39-year-old Russian-born CEO of Telegram, was detained at Le Bourget airport near Paris after arriving on a private jet from Azerbaijan on Saturday. Durov, who holds dual French and UAE citizenship, was arrested as part of a preliminary investigation into Telegram’s content moderation practices.

French authorities are looking into allegations that the platform's lack of effective moderation and cooperation with law enforcement has allowed various crimes to take place. According to Reuters, Durov's arrest was based on an outstanding warrant in France. The investigation is being led by a specialised unit in the cybersecurity gendarmerie and France’s national anti-fraud police, under the supervision of a judge specializing in organised crime.