From Denmark to Finland: How European nations reacted to Trump’s 25% tariff warning

European governments reacted with sharp criticism after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10% tariff on goods from eight European countries, accusing them of opposing American control over Greenland. The tariffs, set to take effect next month, target Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland.

Trump’s move has triggered alarm across European capitals, raising concerns about a new strain on transatlantic relations and exposing fresh fault lines within NATO at a time of heightened geopolitical tension in the Arctic. While it remains unclear whether the tariffs would extend to the European Union as a bloc, the announcement has already sparked coordinated diplomatic pushback.

The US President framed the tariffs as retaliation for what he described as the deployment of European troops to Greenland. European leaders, however, rejected that characterisation, saying the troop presence was symbolic and undertaken in response to Trump’s own calls for strengthened Arctic security amid growing concerns over Russia’s activity in the region.

Denmark: Transparency with allies

Denmark, which holds sovereignty over Greenland, sought to strike a measured tone while firmly rejecting the premise of Trump’s threat. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Copenhagen agrees that the Arctic is no longer a low-tension region, stressing that recent steps were taken in coordination with NATO.

“That’s exactly why we and NATO partners are stepping up in full transparency with our American allies,” Rasmussen said, underscoring Denmark’s view that cooperation — not coercion — should guide Arctic security policy.

Norway & Sweden: ‘No place for threats’

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was more direct, saying “threats have no place among allies.” He reaffirmed Norway’s full support for Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland and noted that there is broad NATO consensus on the need to strengthen Arctic security.

Sweden echoed that stance, with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson warning against what he described as political blackmail. Calling the issue larger than the eight countries singled out by Trump, Kristersson framed the dispute as a wider European Union concern.

France & Germany: Tariffs ‘unacceptable’

French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed the tariff threat outright, saying intimidation would not influence France’s positions, whether on Ukraine, Greenland or elsewhere. Macron argued that trade measures are inappropriate tools in security disputes between allies.

Germany struck a more cautious but coordinated note. Government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said Berlin is consulting closely with European partners and would decide on an appropriate response collectively, signaling that retaliatory steps remain an option.

UK: ‘Completely wrong’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that Greenland’s future lies with Greenlanders and Denmark, while warning that punishing allies for pursuing NATO’s collective security undermines the alliance itself.

“Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong,” Starmer said, reinforcing London’s view that Arctic security is a shared responsibility.

Netherlands & Finland: Warning of Escalation

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel criticized the use of trade tariffs in a non-trade dispute, saying allies should seek dialogue rather than pressure. Speaking on a current affairs program, he said he was “very unhappy” with Washington’s approach.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb warned that tariffs could trigger a dangerous spiral, undermining the transatlantic relationship. Even as someone who has publicly shared a cordial personal rapport with Trump, Stubb stressed that disputes between allies are best resolved through discussion, not economic pressure.

Trump’s tariff threat marks a rare moment in which security disagreements within NATO are spilling over into trade policy.