‘World peace is at stake’: Trump escalates Greenland push with 25% tariff threat on NATO allies

President Donald Trump has dramatically raised the stakes in his long-running push to acquire Greenland, announcing a sweeping tariff regime targeting eight NATO allies unless they agree to what he described as the “Complete and Total purchase of Greenland” by the United States.

In a Truth Social post on January 17, Trump said goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland entering the US would face a 10% tariff starting February 1, rising sharply to 25% on June 1 if no agreement is reached.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The announcement marks an unprecedented attempt to use trade penalties against close military allies to force a geopolitical outcome, tying tariffs directly to US demands over Greenland — an autonomous Danish territory that has become central to strategic competition in the Arctic.

In a lengthy post, Trump argued that the United States has long borne the economic and security burden of protecting Europe, writing, “We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration.” He added, “Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake!”

Trump framed Greenland as an urgent national and global security priority, asserting that rival powers were eyeing the island. “China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it,” he wrote, mocking Denmark’s limited security presence by claiming it had “two dogsleds as protection, one added recently.”

Advertisement

“Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that!” he said, adding, “Nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States, and the World at large, is at stake.”

Trump also accused several European allies of escalating tensions by increasing their presence in Greenland, stating that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland “have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown.” He described this as “a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet,” warning that their actions had created risks that were “not tenable or sustainable.”

Citing those concerns, Trump said the tariffs were necessary to force a rapid resolution. “Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question,” he wrote, before outlining the tariff timeline and stressing that the duties would remain in place “until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

Advertisement

Trump noted that US interest in acquiring Greenland is not new. “The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused,” he said.

He linked the renewed urgency to modern military technology, particularly missile defence systems. Referring to what he called “The Golden Dome,” Trump said that “Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive,” had made Greenland’s acquisition especially critical. He argued that hundreds of billions of dollars are being spent on security programmes connected to the system, including possible protection for Canada, and claimed the system “can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it.”

Despite the sharp rhetoric, Trump said the US remained open to talks. “The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades,” he concluded.

A day earlier, Trump had hinted at using tariffs as leverage in the Greenland dispute, comparing the strategy to his past efforts to pressure foreign governments on drug pricing. “I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security,” he said at the White House.

Advertisement

The latest tariff threat places additional strain on NATO, the 32-member alliance founded after World War II and anchored by the principle of collective defence. While tariffs are not military measures, analysts warn that weaponising trade against alliance partners risks eroding trust at a time of growing geopolitical instability. None of the affected countries have yet publicly responded to Trump’s announcement.