A violent confrontation involving more than 40 individuals broke out at the Gurdwara Singh Sabha in the German city of Moers, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, prompting a massive law enforcement response that included specialised tactical units, a helicopter and nearly 100 officers.

Footage that emerged on social media showed significant unrest within the premises, with visual evidence suggesting the use of sharp implements, including knives and kirpans, during the altercation.

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What happened inside

A 56-year-old eyewitness described the moment the violence erupted to German newspaper Bild. "Shortly before the prayer service, attackers used pepper spray, then one fired a pistol. I also saw knives," the witness said.

The chaos sent the congregation into a state of alarm. According to accounts cited by Neue Ruhr Zeitung, worshippers fled the building in a state of distress, one witness noting, "Several people ran out of the building, some of them barefoot."

Emergency medical teams treated the injured at the scene, with most victims suffering from head wounds.

The response

Reports of gunshots triggered a significant security mobilisation. Nearly 100 officers were dispatched to the scene, including a Special Task Force unit from Düsseldorf and a helicopter for aerial surveillance. Police cordoned off the premises and conducted a search for a potential gunman; no such individual was located, though one person has been taken into custody.

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Investigators recovered cartridge cases at the site, raising suspicions that a blank-firing weapon may have been used during the brawl. The firearm, however, has not yet been found.

What lies beneath

Preliminary enquiries point to a long-running internal dispute as the likely trigger. The conflict reportedly centres on disagreements over the gurdwara's management, board elections and the administration of community funds.

The same eyewitness who described the onset of the violence elaborated on the deeper tensions to Bild. "The background is a dispute between former committee members and the current ones. It also involves money belonging to the community. There have been problems and trouble for quite some time. But mainly it's about influence and who has the say here in the temple," the witness said.

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German authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. A police spokesperson told NRZ that enquiries are "proceeding in all directions."

(With inputs from agencies)