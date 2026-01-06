'Greenland belongs to its people': European leaders reject Trump's takeover push, cite NATO

Amid repeated threats from US President Donald Trump, the European leaders on Tuesday drew a clear red line around Greenland's status, citing sovereignty, international law, and collective security. Trump has floated the idea of annexing the Arctic island, prompting a coordinated statement from across Europe.

On Tuesday, the Danish Prime Minister's Office released a joint declaration by Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Giorgia Meloni, Donald Tusk, Pedro Sánchez, Keir Starmer, and Mette Frederiksen.

"Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe, and it is critical for international and transatlantic security," the leaders said. They underlined that NATO has already identified the Arctic as a strategic focus, noting that allies are expanding their footprint in the region.

"NATO has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority, and European Allies are stepping up. We and many other Allies have increased our presence, activities and investments, to keep the Arctic safe and to deter adversaries. The Kingdom of Denmark – including Greenland – is part of NATO," they said.

The European leaders stressed that Arctic stability cannot be separated from established international norms, explicitly linking security to sovereignty and borders. "Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies, including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them."

The leaders further said that the United States is an "essential partner in this endeavor, as a NATO ally and through the defence agreement between the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States of 1951."

The statement made it clear that "Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland."

On Monday, Trump again proposed annexing Greenland after Denmark's leader urged him to "stop the threats" over the island. Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security." He has repeatedly raised the prospect of the semi-autonomous Danish territory becoming part of the United States, pointing to its strategic Arctic location and mineral wealth.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen dismissed the idea outright, saying "that's enough now" and calling U.S. control over the island a "fantasy." He added: "No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation. We are open to dialogue. We are open to discussions. But this must happen through the proper channels and with respect for international law."

Tensions have been further fuelled by comments from Stephen Miller, one of Trump's top aides, who questioned Denmark's claim to Greenland and argued that force would not be necessary. Miller said military intervention would not be needed because "nobody is going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland."

Greenland is an autonomous territory (often described as an autonomous country) within the Kingdom of Denmark, with its own parliament and government handling most domestic matters.