‘Have only itself to blame’: Brahma Chellaney says Europe is complicit in Trump’s annexation threats to Greenland

If there is an annexation threat to Greenland from the US, then Europe too is complicit in it, argued geostrategist Brahma Chellaney. This comes after Donald Trump said the US needed to “have” Greenland for its national security, prompting sharp responses from Greenland, Denmark, and Norway.

Chellaney argued that Europe has been backing America’s overt and covert military actions for years, and now has only itself to blame.

“Over the years, Europe has backed America’s overt and covert military interventions, including in Libya and Syria. European political elites have even applauded the US military action against Venezuela. If and when Trump moves to seize Greenland, Europe will have only itself to blame,” he said.

Trump’s actions in Venezuela has sparked concerns about similar happenings in Greenland, especially since he said Washington “needs” the territory. “We need Greenland for national security…not for minerals, we have so many sites for minerals. We have more oil than any other country in the world. We need Greenland for national security. If you look up and down its coast, you will see Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We have to have it,” he said.

Rightwing podcaster Katie Miller, also a MAGA supporter, and wife of Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, posted an image of Greenland wrapped in the American flag, with the ominous caption: ‘SOON’.

Trump’s incessant threats as well as the support by MAGA backers led Greenland to issue a statement. Greenland Premier Jens Frederik Nielsen called the rhetoric disrespectful and not behoving an ally. He said Greenland was not an “object in real-power rhetoric” and must be respected.

“Threats, pressure, and talk of annexation have no place between friends. That is not how one speaks to a people who have repeatedly demonstrated responsibility, stability, and loyalty,” said Nielsen.

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, said it makes “absolutely no sense” for the US to speak of annexing Greenland, and Washington has no legal basis to annex “one of the three countries of the Kingdom of Denmark”.