Iran today closed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, accusing the United States and Israel of violating a recently negotiated ceasefire memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The decision, announced by Iran’s top military command — the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters — comes amid allegations that Washington committed a "clear breach of trust" while Israel continued military actions in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire commitments. Tehran warned the closure could be only the "first step" if the actions continue.

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The move directly threatens a fragile US-Iran peace arrangement reached earlier this month, which had sought to extend a ceasefire for 60 days, reopen the critical waterway, and pave the way for broader talks on Iran's nuclear program and sanctions relief.

While Iran claims the violations justify retaliatory measures, the US has downplayed reports of a complete blockade, stating that maritime traffic continues to move and diplomatic channels remain active.

"There was no evidence that oil shipments had fully stopped," US Vice President JD Vance said, adding that discussions involving US and Iranian representatives are continuing in Switzerland.

The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports. Analysts warn that any renewed restrictions could trigger immediate volatility in crude oil prices and complicate global supply chains.

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The escalation follows a recent flare-up in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah that threatened to derail the broader US-Iran understanding. While that specific ceasefire was later restored, the incident highlighted the region's fragile security landscape. Shipping companies and energy traders are now monitoring whether the closure will cause prolonged disruption or serve as a bargaining tool in ongoing negotiations.