Imran Khan’s party files petition for release, citing health risks amid India-Pakistan tensions

On Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the party led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking his release from Adiala Jail. The petition was submitted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, citing grave concerns about Khan’s health due to his prolonged detention, as well as the escalating tensions with India.

Khan, 72, has been imprisoned since mid-2023 in connection with multiple politically motivated cases. PTI’s petition highlighted the increasing risks to his health, exacerbated by the harsh conditions in jail. The party argued that Khan’s life was under threat not only from his deteriorating health but also from the possibility of a drone attack on Adiala Jail. With the ongoing security situation between India and Pakistan, the petition urged for Khan’s release on parole or probation to ensure his well-being.

“The Islamabad High Court has been approached for the release of Imran Khan,” the PTI said in a WhatsApp message. The petition further stated that Khan’s prolonged detention was violating his constitutional rights, and that his release would contribute to national unity and solidarity during these tense times.

In support of the petition, Gandapur spoke to the media, emphasising Khan’s stature as a “leader of the Muslim Ummah” and calling for justice. He expressed concerns over law and order in Pakistan, explaining that they had explored all legal avenues for Khan’s release.

Although the Islamabad High Court has not yet set a date for the hearing, the petition insists that Khan’s health is at significant risk, and the prolonged imprisonment is unjust. The PTI also pointed out that Khan has adhered to prison rules during his incarceration.