‘India Week’ at Saudi Arabia’s second edition of Global Harmony initiative

The Ministry of Media, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, launched the second edition of the ‘Global Harmony’ initiative on November 2, with ‘India Week’ as its inaugural celebration under the Riyadh Season. The initiative forms part of the Quality-of-Life Program supporting Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to celebrate the diversity of residents in the Kingdom and spotlight their contributions, cultural heritage, and integration into Saudi society.

‘India Week’ opens the festivities, reflecting the longstanding connection and shared cultural bridge between India and Saudi Arabia. The programme is designed to uphold inclusivity, coexistence, and mutual understanding among the Kingdom’s residents.

‘India Week’ will showcase India’s vibrant cultural identity through music, dance, cuisine, art, and traditional crafts. The events will see the participation of prominent Indian media representatives, artists, and cultural personalities, further strengthening the cultural bridge between the two nations. These activities aim to recognise and celebrate the longstanding contribution of the Indian community to the Kingdom.

The initiative underscores a commitment to cross-cultural understanding and inclusivity, highlighting the diverse lives of residents in Saudi Arabia and their role in enriching the nation’s cultural and economic landscape. This year’s edition, organised in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stated, “Building on the success of the last edition in 2024, this year’s preparations promise to be an even bigger celebration of Indian music, dance, cuisines and handicraft, with the participation of well-known Indian artists and performers. I once again complement the Ministry of Media and the General Entertainment Authority for their significant contribution in promoting cross-cultural understanding under the Global Harmony Initiative. It's an excellent effort to build cultural bridges, promote stronger people-to-people ties and reaffirm the close historical bonds between India and Saudi Arabia.”

The wider Global Harmony initiative this year will celebrate fourteen diverse cultures represented by residents in Saudi Arabia, including India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Egypt, Yemen, Jordan, Uganda, and Ethiopia, among others. Events will encompass concerts, travelling performances, family-oriented cultural activities, traditional foods, and handicraft showcases, welcoming participants from all nationalities.

By hosting a range of cultural showcases, the Ministry of Media and the General Entertainment Authority seek to enhance public participation and promote deeper understanding amongst communities. The initiative’s inclusive agenda is expected to contribute to stronger people-to-people ties and reinforce the Kingdom’s vision for a culturally enriched society.