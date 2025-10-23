Indian-origin employee in New York arrested for stealing $50,000 while secretly working two Jobs

US authorities have arrested 39-year-old Mehul Goswami, an Indian-origin man from Colonie, New York, on charges of grand larceny after it was discovered that he was holding two jobs at the same time. He is accused of misusing more than $50,000 in taxpayer money by working for a private contractor while simultaneously on the clock for his state job.

Advertisement

According to officials, Goswami had been employed remotely by the New York State Office of Information Technology Services. In March 2022, he allegedly took on a second job as a contractor with GlobalFoundries, a semiconductor company based in Malta.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office stated that Goswami performed work for the company during the same hours he was supposed to be fulfilling his responsibilities as a state employee.

“Public employees are entrusted with the responsibility to serve with integrity, and Mr. Goswami’s alleged conduct represents a serious breach of that trust,” said New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang. “Working a second, full-time job while claiming to be working for the State is an abuse of public resources, including taxpayer dollars.”

Advertisement

The arrest reportedly followed a joint investigation between the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the state Inspector General’s office. Authorities said the probe revealed that Goswami had systematically worked for both his state and private employer simultaneously, resulting in a significant misuse of taxpayer funds over an extended period.

Goswami was arraigned in Malta Town Court last week and released on his own recognisance while the case continues. He has been charged with grand larceny in the second degree, a serious class C felony in New York that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

“My office will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold anyone accountable who would undermine the integrity of public service in New York State,” Lang added after the arrest. She emphasized that public officials who exploit their positions not only betray public trust but also divert essential resources meant for the community.