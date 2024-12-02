Indian tourist in Dhaka assaulted with knife for religious identity: 'No Hindu should visit Bangladesh'

A 21-year-old Indian tourist, Sayan Ghosh, returned home to West Bengal with injuries and traumatic memories after reportedly being attacked in Dhaka because of his religious identity.

Bangladesh is currently experiencing unrest, with Hindu minorities facing attacks and temples being vandalized. Ghosh, from Belgharia, had traveled to Dhaka on November 23 to visit a friend.

Sayan Ghosh's trip to Dhaka took a violent turn on November 26, the day he was set to return to India. Recalling the incident, Ghosh shared that he and his friend were at an ice cream shop in Dhaka's Baganbari area when a group of men confronted them.

"Some Muslim youths came to us and asked me where I was from. I told them I'm from India. Then they asked about my religious identity. When I said I'm Hindu, they dragged me to the roadside, snatched my wallet, money, and phone, and started beating me. They attacked me with a knife and stones. I suffered injuries to my face and head," Ghosh recounted.

His friend, who tried to intervene, was also attacked. "They kept saying, 'Why did an Indian Hindu come to our country?' No one stepped in to help us," he added. Ghosh further alleged that local authorities refused to take any action regarding the incident.

"I called Bangladesh's emergency number, but they started accusing me instead. No police station registered my complaint. At Dhaka Medical College Hospital, I received only first aid," he said.

Ghosh alleged that the threats did not end after the attack. "The next morning, some local men came to my friend's house and threatened them. I feel no Indian Hindu should visit Bangladesh. It is not safe for us," he said. Traumatized by the incident, Ghosh returned to India shortly after. His ordeal underscores growing concerns about the safety of tourists, particularly those targeted for their identity, in areas experiencing heightened tensions.

Journalist Heckled and Arrested

In a separate incident, senior journalist Munni Saha was surrounded by a mob in Dhaka and accused of spreading misinformation and "doing everything to make Bangladesh a part of India." Despite her repeated clarifications, "This is also my country," the mob heckled her until a police team arrived and took her into custody.

Reports in Bangladeshi media revealed that Saha was wanted in connection to a case tied to a student's death during anti-reservation protests, which eventually led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The incident unfolded in Dhaka's Kawran Bazar, where a mob confronted Saha. In a now-viral video, voices can be heard accusing her of misguiding people about the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles mutiny, which claimed 57 lives. One voice said, "You are doing everything you can to make this country a part of India. The blood of students is on your hands." Saha, nodding in denial, responded, "How have I harmed? This is also my country."

Later, Detective Branch (DB) officers of Dhaka Metropolitan Police confirmed her arrest. DB Additional Commissioner Rezaul Karim Mallik stated, "Munni Saha faces several cases in Dhaka. A DB team arrested her from Karwan Bazar at around 9:30 pm on Saturday." He added that they were still determining under which specific case her arrest would be recorded.