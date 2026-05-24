Iran deal 'largely negotiated', Hormuz to be reopened soon: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that a major peace agreement involving the United States, Iran and several West Asian countries is close to being finalised after a series of high-level calls with regional leaders.

In a post on his social media account, Trump said he spoke with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain regarding Iran and efforts aimed at securing peace in the region.

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“I am in the Oval Office at the White House, where we just had a very good call,” Trump wrote, adding that discussions focused on “all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE.”

Trump claimed that “an Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries.”

The US President also said he separately spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and described the conversation as positive.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” Trump said in the post.

One of the biggest claims made by Trump was regarding the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. “In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” he wrote.

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Read his full post here

The post comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia and growing global concerns over regional stability, oil supplies and the Iran-Israel conflict. However, there has been no official confirmation yet from Iran or the other countries mentioned by Trump regarding the proposed agreement.

However, Iran's Fars News Agency countered Trump's assertion, saying that Hormuz would remain under Tehran's control. Fars described Trump's claim as "far from reality", stating that they did not reflect the actual terms under discussion.

“Based on the latest exchanged text, if a possible agreement is reached, the Strait of Hormuz will still be under Iran’s management,” the agency said.

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“The management of the strait, determining the route, time, manner of passage, and issuing permits will remain exclusively under the control and discretion of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the report added.