Iran pulling out of Islamabad talks? Its mission deletes post on sending delegation to Pakistan

Fresh uncertainty has emerged over planned Iran-US talks in Islamabad after Iran's ambassador to Pakistan deleted a social media post announcing the visit of a delegation.

Must Read: 'We don't see Pakistan as a credible player': Israel questions Islamabad's role in US-Iran ceasefire talks

Earlier, Iran confirmed that its 10-member delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday to participate in the talks with the US. Reza Amiri Moghadam had indicated Tehran was still coming for "serious talks" despite reported Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

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The post was later deleted, raising questions over whether Iran may be reconsidering its participation.

Friction has emerged over key elements of the ceasefire reached late Tuesday. Differences between Iran and the US have centred on two issues: continued Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iran's right to uranium enrichment.

Israel has refused to halt its operations against Hezbollah, while the US has said it won't allow Iran to enrich uranium.

Must Read: Lebanon in or out? Shehbaz Sharif, JD Vance at odds over US-Iran ceasefire

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that negotiations were "unreasonable" due to violations of the agreed framework.

"As the President of the United States has clearly stated in his Truth, the Islamic Republic of Iran's 10-Point Proposal is a ‘workable basis on which to negotiate' and the main framework for these talks. However, 3 clauses of this proposal have been violated so far," Ghalibaf said in a statement.

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He listed three alleged violations: Non-compliance with the first clause of the 10-Point Proposal regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon, the entry of an intruding drone into Iran's airspace, and denial of Iran's right to enrichment, which was included in the sixth clause of the framework.

“Now, the very 'workable basis on which to negotiate' has been openly and clearly violated, even before the negotiations began," he said, adding, "In such a situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable."

Iran has argued that the halt in fighting in Lebanon was part of the agreement, even as Israeli strikes have continued. However, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance said Washington made no such promise, and Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire talks.

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"This comes from a legitimate misunderstanding. We never made that promise," he said. "What we said is that the ceasefire would be focused on Iran, and the ceasefire would be focused on America's allies, both Israel and the Gulf Arab states."