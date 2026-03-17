Ali Larijani, Iran's most powerful security official, was killed in the IDF strikes on Tehran, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Tuesday. Katz said he had been "updated by the chief of staff" on the killings, adding that Larijani had "joined Khamenei and other members of the 'evil axis' who were eliminated," Haaretz reported.

Advertisement

The Israeli military had carried out a strike aimed at Larijani, who currently serves as Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Also read: 'We're not going to go into something where...': French General slams Trump's pitch for naval alliance to police Hormuz

Larijani has been one of the most influential figures in Iran's security establishment since his appointment to the role in August 2025.

As head of the Supreme National Security Council, Larijani coordinates key elements of Iran's national security strategy. His portfolio includes oversight of nuclear negotiations, regional proxy groups such as Hezbollah and the Houthis, domestic security operations, and strategic ties with Russia and China.

In recent months, he has emerged as Iran's de facto security chief during the ongoing conflict involving Israel and the United States.

Advertisement

Larijani was appointed to the position by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has since died.

Larijani's role inside Iran's power structure

A veteran with links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and from a prominent clerical family, Larijani has played a role in managing internal political factions while overseeing security policy. He also reportedly helped coordinate the government's response to domestic unrest, including leading the suppression of protests in 2026, which drew sanctions from the United States.

Basij commander killed

Israel's Defense Forces also informed that it targeted and eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past 6 years. "Under Soleimani, the Basij unit led the main repression operations in Iran, employing severe violence, widespread arrests, and the use of force against civilian demonstrators," the IDF said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Israel also struck the Iranian regime's infrastructure in different areas across the country. In Tehran, dozens of munitions were dropped on command centers, and UAVs, ballistic missiles, and air defense storage sites were struck. In Shiraz, the internal security forces’ command center and a ballistic missile site were struck. In Tabriz, additional Iranian regime air defense systems were dismantled, the IDF said.