Lupin, Zydus to co-market weight loss, diabetes injection in India; check stocks' reaction 

Shares of Lupin and Zydus Lifesciences rose up to 2% on Tuesday after the pharma firm inked a licensing and supply agreement with the lifesciences company, to expand access to innovative Semaglutide Injection (15 mg/3 ml) with a patient friendly reusable pen device in India.

Lupin stock rose 0.96% to Rs 2312.20 against the previous close of Rs 2290 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

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On similar lines, shares of Zydus Lifesciences gained 1.80% to Rs 902 against the previous close of Rs 886.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 89,554 crore.

Under the agreement, Lupin will have semi-exclusive rights to co-market Zydus’ innovative Semaglutide Injection in India under the brand names Semanext and Lupin’s Livarise.

Zydus will continue to market the product under the brand names SEMAGLYNTM, MASHEMATM and ALTERMETM. Lupin will pay Zydus upfront licensing fees and milestone payments on achieving pre-defined milestones.

Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

The injection is also indicated as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obesity) or 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight), in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition (e.g., hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or dyslipidemia).

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Meanwhile, larger peer Dr Reddy's Laboratories is likely to launch its generic semaglutide injection in March under the brand name Obeda, Reuters reported last month.