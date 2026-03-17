US-Israel-Iran War: As the conflict across the West Asia region continues to rage on in its third week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has rejected proposals to reduce tensions or a ceasefire with the US.

The development comes as Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Tuesday that Khamenei's close aide and Iran's security chief Ali Larijani has been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Israel said on Tuesday that Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Basij paramilitary force, was killed in an overnight airstrike in Iran. The attacks are a part of Israel's campaign against senior Iranian military and security figures.

Previously, US President Donald Trump said that America is "shocked" after Iran began striking Gulf countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

He also said that the US has extinguished most of Iran's missiles and drones and two layers of its leadership. Even though Trump claims that the US has been fairly successful in the conflict so far, Tehran has a warning for Washington DC.

Meanwhile, tensions intensified around the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz as various US allies, including the UK and China, declined to deploy warships to escort oil tankers from Hormuz. As a result, oil prices resumed their upward trajectory on Tuesday



Germany has also ruled out sending its warships through the waterway, citing the absence of a mandate from the UN, NATO or the European Union (EU). Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Germany was not consulted before the US and Israel decided to pound Iran to a pulp.

The strategically critical waterway continues to remain closed as the war continues to spiral, impacting nearly 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments that pass through it. Iran has reportedly deployed drones and naval mines in the area, leading to prolonged disruption, rising energy prices and inflationary pressure on global markets.

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