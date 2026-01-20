Italian fashion giant and haute couture ‘emperor’ Valentino dies at 93

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, known simply as Valentino, has died at the age of 93, his foundation announced on Monday. He was the founder of Maison Valentino, a world-renowned fashion house recognised in haute couture. His signature style and the introduction of ‘Valentino Red’ brought him international fame. His death is seen as the end of an important chapter in fashion history.

Valentino’s death was confirmed by his foundation, which stated: "We share with heartfelt sympathy the grief of his loved ones, and we remain committed to preserving and elevating the valued creative, cultural, and human heritage he entrusted to us, upon which Maison Valentino is founded. His life was a beacon in the ceaseless pursuit of beauty, and guided by that same beauty, we will continue to honour his memory with our deepest devotion."

Valentino rose to prominence alongside designers like Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld. He was the first Italian to appear on the Paris haute couture catwalks. His work was admired for its intricate detail and elegance.

As a young man, Valentino was passionate about cinema and aimed to design for the "beautiful ladies of the silverscreen," including Lana Turner and Judy Garland. He fulfilled this ambition by designing Elizabeth Taylor’s wedding dress and becoming a favourite among Oscar winners such as Sharon Stone and Penelope Cruz.

Valentino’s design philosophy was centred on beauty. He once said, "I love beauty. It is not my fault. And I know what women want: they want to be beautiful." His creations were known for their craftsmanship and attention to detail, often appearing simple at first glance.

His partner in business and life, Giancarlo Giammetti, shared insights into their long partnership. Giammetti posted a picture of Valentino on Instagram with the caption "forever." Valentino described their relationship as sharing life through every moment, joy, pain, enthusiasm, and disappointment.

Giammetti, who managed the company while Valentino focused on creativity, said their relationship required patience. In the documentary "Valentino: The Last Emperor," he noted that fame and fortune did not change Valentino, who remained the same person he met 45 years ago. Valentino received France’s highest civilian honour in 2006.

Born in Voghera, south of Milan, Valentino came from a well-off family and showed an early interest in drawing and couture. After training in Milan and Paris and apprenticing with Jean Dessès, he returned to Rome in 1960 to start his own fashion house. Known for being superstitious and introverted, he also loved chocolate, skiing, and his pugs.