Key ally withdraws support from Pushpa Kamal Dahal govt, PM refuses to step down despite minority status

Nepal’s second largest party withdrew from the government on July 4 putting the coalition government led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on a minority status.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), which is the second largest party, has decided to join its longtime rival in a new coalition, as pressure builds on the PM Dahal to resign.

Eight ministers from the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) resign en-masse from the government, formally exiting the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led cabinet late on July 3. The party gave a 24-hour deadline to Dahal to step down as the PM.

Kamal Dahal has shown reluctance to resign from his post and his party, too, has decided to instead face a trust vote within 30 days.

Leaders of the party and the Nepali Congress, the country’s largest party, had signed an agreement on July 3 to form a new partnership to govern for the remaining three years before general elections.

Dahal had been leading his shaky governing coalition since becoming prime minister in December 2022 following an inconclusive election where his party finished third. He took to switching coalition partners to keep his majority.

The Maoist leader survived a no confidence vote earlier in March, after a smaller party broke from its coalition. If he does not step down immediately, he would need to seek a confidence motion in a month.

Dahal, also known as Prachanda or the “fierce one,” led a violent Maoist communist insurgency from 1996 to 2006. More than 17,000 people were killed and the status of many others remains unknown.

After entering politics, Dahal’s party secured the most parliamentary seats in 2008 and he became prime minister but quit a year later over differences with the president.

(With inputs from agencies)