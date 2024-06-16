Kuwait fire: Company will take care of victims' families, claims NBTC MD

Managing Director of Kuwait-based NBTC Group, whose workers died in the fire accident in one of its accommodations in the Gulf nation, has said the incident was unfortunate, and the company will take care of the victims' families. Addressing the media after three days of the tragic fire, K G Abraham said, "We are so sorry. We are so sorry. I was crying in my house. I know most of them. There were people working with us for more than 27 years. What happened was really unfortunate," he said.

Related Articles

Abraham said that the company's directors and managers are visiting each and every family member of the deceased and are expressing their grief. "This was not any mistake on our part, but still we will take responsibility. They were living and working with us. They built the company. They are our family," he said.

He mentioned that discussions were going on with the Embassies for the process of disbursing the compensation.

"We will soon disperse Rs eight lakh as compensation and they will also receive the company insurance amount. We are concerned about the families and will support them and provide jobs," he stated.

Dismissing the allegations that the building was overcrowded, Abraham said the leased building had 24 apartments with three bedrooms each and there were only around 160 employees housed there.

"As per the reports there, the incident happened due to a short-circuit in the security guard's room on the ground floor. There was no gas explosion as some claimed. There was no cooking in the building," he said.

Abraham even said the building was not too old and the accommodation and food for its employees were free of charge.

He added that as the deaths occurred due to an accident, the victims' families would receive an insurance amount worth four years' salary.

(With inputs from PTI)