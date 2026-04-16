Amir Hamza, a founding member of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was shot by unidentified assailants outside a news channel office in Pakistan's Lahore, according to a report by India Today. He suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital. According to doctors, his condition remains extremely critical.

A Lahore Police official said police responded to the incident of firing by unidentified individuals at the vehicle of the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool Pakistan at Hamdard Chowk. The official said that all individuals in the vehicle remained safe. A high alert has been issued in the area, and search operations are underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

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Hamza, who co-founded Lashkar-e-Taiba along with Hafiz Saeed, has long been associated with multiple terrorist activities, including attacks in India.

A veteran of the Afghan Mujahideen, Hamza is known for his fiery speeches and writings. He previously served as the founding editor of Lashkar’s magazine “Majallah al-Daawa” and authored the book Qafila Da'wat aur Shahadat in 2002, promoting extremist ideology.

The United States Treasury Department has designated Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terrorist organisation and lists Hamza as a sanctioned terrorist. He is believed to have been part of the group’s central committee, playing a key role in fundraising, recruitment, and negotiations for the release of detained militants.

In 2018, after Pakistani authorities launched financial crackdowns on LeT-linked organisations such as Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, Hamza reportedly distanced himself from the outfit. He later founded a splinter group, Jaish-e-Manqafa, which is alleged to have continued militant operations, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

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As per the report, the group continues to operate within Pakistan, and Hamza is believed to remain in close contact with Lashkar leadership.