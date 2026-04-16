HDFC AMC shares slip as Q4 profit dips over 2% to Rs 623 crore; announces final dividend

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd slipped into negative territory during Thursday's afternoon trade after the company reported its fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) results. The stock was last seen trading 1.79 per cent lower at Rs 2,616.60.

The asset manager reported a decline in profitability for the quarter. Consolidated net profit fell 2.48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 622.66 crore, compared to Rs 638.46 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Despite the dip in profit, the company posted an uptick in topline. Revenue from operations grew 16.66 per cent YoY to Rs 1,051.51 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 901.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses also moved higher during the quarter. Total expenses increased 7.28 per cent to Rs 210.92 crore, as against Rs 196.61 crore in Q4 FY25.

In addition, the company has recommended a final Dividend of Rs 54 per share for FY26.

"The Board of Directors have proposed a final dividend of Rs 54 per equity share (face value of Rs 5 each) for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," it stated.

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For comparison, HDFC AMC had declared a higher final dividend of Rs 90 per share in FY25. However, it should be noted that the stock had also turned ex-bonus in a 1:1 ratio in November last year.