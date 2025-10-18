Major fire at Dhaka airport cargo zone disrupts flights; military joins firefighting

A massive fire broke out today afternoon at the cargo complex of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, halting all flight operations as thick black smoke blanketed the area. Authorities reported no immediate casualties.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said the blaze erupted in the afternoon, prompting the deployment of over two dozen firefighting units. Additional teams were sent in as the situation escalated.

“We received the information at 2:30 pm and immediately dispatched our units to join the ones deployed at the airport,” said Fire Service spokesperson Talha Bin Zasim. Thirty-six firefighting units are currently engaged, he added.

The Air Force’s fire units also joined the effort, CAAB officials confirmed.

"Landings and takeoffs of all aircraft have been suspended until further notice. All our aircraft are confirmed safe," said a CAAB spokesperson.

At least nine incoming flights were diverted—eight to Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport and one to Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport.

Local media reported that chemicals stored in the cargo zone complicated firefighting efforts. Eyewitnesses described the fire as severe, with smoke engulfing a large area of the airport and nearby zones.

Personnel from the army, air force, navy, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were seen joining rescue and containment operations.

This marks the third major fire incident in Bangladesh in just five days. On Thursday, a massive blaze destroyed an eight-storey factory at the Chittagong Export Processing Zone (CEPZ), while Tuesday’s fire at a garment factory and chemical warehouse in Dhaka claimed 16 lives.