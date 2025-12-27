Malaysian MP backs Bangladesh Hindus after lynching, violence spills into cultural events

Malaysia’s lawmakers voiced strong support for the Hindu community in Bangladesh following the lynching and burning alive of a Hindu garment worker, an incident that has triggered outrage among lawmakers and renewed scrutiny of minority safety in the country. Legislators across party lines have called for accountability and urged Kuala Lumpur to consider firm diplomatic steps.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Malaysian Member of Parliament RSN Rayer said the incident had deeply disturbed Parliament and could lead to tougher measures, including possible restrictions on Bangladeshi visas and entry into Malaysia. “I strongly condemn the horrific incident in which a Bangladeshi Hindu was burnt alive in Bangladesh,” Rayer said, stressing that no one should ever face violence because of their religious identity.

Highlighting the wider social impact, Rayer said attacks on minorities weaken the very foundations of society. “Violence against minorities undermines social harmony and threatens the values of justice and equality,” he noted, adding that such acts of hatred and intolerance have no place in any society. He said Parliament would press the Malaysian government to lodge a strong protest with Dhaka, underlining expectations of concrete action to prevent similar incidents.

Cultural events hit as violence disrupts public life

Even as diplomatic pressure builds, unrest in Bangladesh has begun affecting cultural life. A concert by veteran Bangladeshi rock singer James, planned as the grand finale of Faridpur Zilla School’s 185th anniversary celebrations, was cancelled after violence broke out at the venue, leaving at least 25 people injured.

The performance was scheduled for Friday evening, December 26, with James expected to take the stage around 9 pm. Local media reports said chaos erupted just before the show when a group of outsiders attempted to enter the venue. After being stopped, they allegedly hurled bricks and stones at the crowd and tried to rush the stage, triggering panic and injuries and forcing organisers to call off the concert.

The incident has raised questions about security preparedness at public events and added to concerns about a deteriorating law-and-order situation, particularly as tensions around religious violence continue to simmer.

Artists react, boycott calls grow louder

The violence has also prompted strong reactions from artists beyond Bangladesh’s borders. In an exclusive interview with India Today, singer Armaan Khan, son of legendary vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan, announced that he has “blacklisted” Bangladesh and will never perform there. Khan cancelled his own concert scheduled for the same evening, citing ongoing atrocities against Hindus and the destruction of musical instruments.

“I am never going to Bangladesh, ever,” Khan said, calling on fellow artists to boycott performances in the country until the violence stops. A Muslim by faith, he said Islam stands for peace and condemned those using religion to justify violence. He also expressed concern for his Hindu friends who are “traumatised” and currently stuck in Bangladesh, questioning the role of the government and suggesting a failure to curb the unrest.