'Unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh a matter of great concern,' says MEA on Hindu youth's lynching

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India is concerned over the relentless violence against minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. The MEA's statement comes after two separate incidents of lynching of Hindu men in Bangladesh this month.

Describing "unremitting hostility" against minorities in Bangladesh, he said that those responsible must be held accountable.

"The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly briefing.

The Ministry also rejected the "false narrative" being pushed by Dhaka on such instances. "We condemn the gruesome killing of Hindus in Bangladesh, and we have given statements condemning the false narrative by Bangladesh. We have rejected the same," Jaiswal stated.

The MEA added that there have been around 2,900 incidents of violence against Hindus, Buddhists and Christians. "There have been 2900 incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh in the duration of Interim Government."

Meanwhile, the Police have detained 6 more suspects after a raid in Bhaluka Upazila in Mymensingh, in connection with Dipu Chandra Das' lynching.

Those arrested were Takbir (22) from Sunamganj, Ruhul Amin (42) from Thakurgaon, Nur Alam (33) from Sadar upazila, Shamim Mia (28) from Tarakanda upazila in Mymensingh, Selim Mia (22) from Noakhali, and Masum Khalashi (23) from Madaripur. So far, 18 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

In another incident, a 30-year-old Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari on late Wednesday night. As per local authorities, Mondal, aka Samrat, was a top-tier local criminal. Mondal allegedly arrived in the area to demand extortion money when a violent clash reportedly broke out after villagers confronted him.

He was found critically injured and declared dead at a local hospital. Police said Samrat, accused in multiple cases including murder, led the “Samrat Bahini,” allegedly extorting villagers. Locals claimed he was attacked after residents raised an alarm when he went to collect extortion money.

Given the situation, hoteliers in and around West Bengal's Siliguri have imposed a ban on Bangladeshi tourists, including those on medical visas. As per a notice by the Greater Siliguri Hoteliers Welfare Association, the decision was taken in view of the current situation vis-à-vis Bangladesh and the anti-India stance taken by many leaders in the neighbouring country.

Greater Siliguri Hoteliers Welfare Association's Ujjal Ghosh said that hotels will also even exclude medical visa holders from their guest lists, stating, "Our country comes first; only then does our business come."