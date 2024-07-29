Mexico's most powerful 'Narcos' captured in a Hollywood-style snitch operation

In a surprising turn of events, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán's son, Joaquín Guzmán López, reportedly orchestrated a scheme that led to the arrest of Sinaloa cartel founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada in the United States. This development marks a dramatic end to Zambada’s long career as a prominent drug kingpin.

According to U.S. officials, Guzmán López tricked Zambada into boarding a small plane in Hermosillo, Mexico, under the pretense of inspecting real estate. Instead, the aircraft landed in El Paso, Texas, where U.S. Homeland Security agents were waiting to arrest both men.

Zambada, known for his astute and security-conscious operations, was taken into custody along with Guzmán López, both already under indictment. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the charges include multiple counts related to the Sinaloa cartel's involvement in fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking.

Guzmán López and his brother, Ovidio Guzmán López, have been implicated as cartel leaders. Ovidio was arrested in Mexico in January 2023 and extradited to the U.S. in September to face drug and money laundering charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.

There was initial confusion regarding Ovidio's custody status, as records from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons indicated his release on July 23, just two days before the arrest of Zambada and Guzmán López. However, the U.S. Department of Justice clarified that Ovidio remains in custody.

Derek Maltz, a former DEA Special Operations division head, suggested that the Guzmán brothers might have collaborated with U.S. law enforcement to capture Zambada. Maltz noted the volatile nature of the drug business, where alliances often shift and betrayals are common.

Zambada's arrest raises questions about his apparent lapse in security. Experts find it unusual for such a high-profile and cautious figure to travel without his entourage. Maltz speculated that it might be a case of clever law enforcement strategy.

At 76 years old and reportedly suffering from diabetes, Zambada's capture could signify a transfer of power within the cartel. Known for his low-profile lifestyle and adeptness at evading capture for over three decades, Zambada had never previously been imprisoned.

The arrest is expected to trigger violent power struggles within the cartel as various factions vie to fill the leadership void. Mexican journalist José Reveles and others have warned of potential bloodshed in the wake of Zambada’s detention.

Zambada has pleaded not guilty to the charges and did not appear in federal court in El Paso. He is currently being held without bond, with his next court date set for July 31.