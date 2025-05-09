'Mujahids were trained here...': Pakistani's explosive admission on camera after India strikes Muridke camp

An explosive video shared by Osint TV has revealed that Muridke in Pakistan's Punjab province continues to operate as a terror training hub for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), directly contradicting Islamabad’s long-standing denials.

In the video, a LeT supporter, speaking after India's Operation Sindoor, openly admitted, “Yes, training was happening here; mujahideen and others were prepared at this camp.”

The supporter goes on to say, “We had received the information 8–10 days ago, that they were going to target here (Muridke). But they couldn’t do anything, all the security was here.” He adds that the Indian military “knew training was happening here... so they sent us on leave.” The camp, under the command of LeT Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri, was partially destroyed during Operation Sindoor.

🚨 Exclusive



Pak lies exposed....



In Muridke, Lashkar Terrorists on camera accepting that “Yes, training was happening here; mujahideen and others were prepared at this camp".

LeT Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri looks after the camp in Murirdke.



In Muridke the Lashkar Madrasa… pic.twitter.com/GqZedm2HWS — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) May 9, 2025

Operation Sindoor

Launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, Operation Sindoor saw Indian forces target nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Among the biggest strikes was the hit on Masjid wa Markaz Taiba in Muridke, an infamous ideological and operational headquarters of LeT.

Muridke: Pakistan’s ‘terror nursery’

Established in 2000, the Muridke complex spans 82 acres and functions as the principal training ground for LeT militants. Known formally as Markaz Taiba, it includes a madrassa, arms training centres, indoctrination facilities, residential zones for operatives, and even fish farms and markets. Around 1,000 students reportedly enroll annually, undergoing both religious and tactical radicalisation.

This site is no ordinary seminary—it is a fully equipped terror infrastructure. Osama bin Laden reportedly funded the construction of a mosque and guesthouse here with ₹10 million. The complex also houses Sufa Academy for indoctrination of male and female cadres and serves as the launchpad for LeT's global jihadist ideology, including Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

This is the same campus where 26/11 attackers like Kasab were trained under Pakistan’s ISI-backed “Daura-e-Ribbat” modules. Top LeT ideologues such as Amir Hamza and Zafar Iqbal reside here, and the facility is routinely visited by Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.