Nepal flash floods: Trishuli Bazaar hit by torrents as villages, roads and bridges are damaged. Watch video

The flash flood has washed away villages and damaged roads, bridges and power projects in a region bordering Tibet. At least eight people have been killed, according to Reuters, while rescue teams continue to search for those stranded or missing.

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Watch: Floodwaters sweep through Trishuli Bazaar

Footage from Trishuli Bazar shows residents standing near homes partially submerged in muddy floodwater. In some areas, the water has covered roads and surrounding structures.

Other footage from Galchhi in Nepal's Dhading district shows a torrent of muddy water surging through a river, with floodwaters spreading across nearby roads and settlements.

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These visuals from the floods in Rasuwa, Nepal are absolutely horrific. The scale of the destruction looks unreal, almost like a scene from a disaster movie.The entire Himalayan belt needs to seriously work on better early warning systems for such flash floods. Prayers for… pic.twitter.com/7iiupXXIzT — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026

Videos posted on social media also show the force of the flooding, with multi-storey buildings collapsing into the water as the torrent moves through a Nepalese town.

🚨 INDIA, BE CAREFUL! 🇮🇳



A major flood wave has entered Nepal’s Bhote Koshi from the Tibetan side, triggering alerts across the Trishuli basin.



Bhote Koshi → Trishuli → Narayani/Gandak → Bihar → Ganga.



West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran & Vaishali should… pic.twitter.com/5oayN3emjN — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 26, 2026

At least eight killed, rescue operations underway

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At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the flash floods, according to Reuters. Authorities have warned that the death toll could rise as rescue teams reach more affected areas.

Helicopters are being used to search the affected region, although high water levels have made it difficult for some aircraft to land.

The cause of the flooding has not yet been established. Deadly floods in the region last year were linked to the draining of a glacial lake.

384 travellers reported missing

The flooding has also affected travellers in the region. Nepal's tourism board said a preliminary assessment had identified 384 travellers reported missing, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals.

Those listed as missing include travellers from India, Australia, the Netherlands, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Malaysia.

The tourism board said the information was still “being verified and cross-checked in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies.”

Must Read: Nepal flash flood kills 8, sweeps away villages, hits hydropower projects, 9 personnel missing: What we know so far

Flooding impacts Tibet

The disaster has also affected areas across the border in Tibet. China's state news agency Xinhua reported that a mudslide in Gyirong county caused “major casualties”.

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The mudslide occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time and cut off roads, communications and power in the region.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered all-out search and rescue efforts to find those missing following the mudslide.