Nepal lifts social media ban after ‘Gen Z protests’ led to death of 20 people

Nepal decided to lift the ban on social media following protests that led to the deaths of 20 people. Cabinet spokesperson and Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said that the social media ban imposed last week has been lifted.

Apart from the 20 deaths, hundreds were injured in the ‘Gen Z’ protests on Monday against widespread corruption. The protests, triggered by the ban, reflected the frustration of the young citizens of Nepal with the government's perceived lack of action to tackle corruption and boost economic opportunities.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said he was saddened by the incidents of violence due to the “infiltration from different selfish centres”. He said the families of the dead would receive relief from the government, and the injured would get free treatment.

“An investigation panel will be set up to find out the causes, assess losses and suggest measures within 15 days to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future,” Oli said in a late-night statement.

However, earlier on Monday, he had refused to reverse the government’s ban and called the demonstrators ‘Gen Z troublemakers’. At a Cabinet meeting in Baluwatar, Oli declared that the government’s decision was "correct" and ordered all ministers to defend it publicly.

Ministers from the Nepali Congress, part of the ruling coalition, demanded the ban be removed but walked out of the meeting after Oli’s firm rejection. The Prime Minister later convened an emergency meeting of the coalition to address the crisis.

The Oli government banned Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms last Thursday, citing their failure to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Amid the demonstrations, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned, citing moral responsibility after police opened fire on Gen Z-led protests in Kathmandu and Itahari. Lekhak, who took office in July, handed his resignation to Oli after senior Congress leaders Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma called for his exit.