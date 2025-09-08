Thousands of Nepalese, led largely by young people, took to the streets of Kathmandu today protesting the government’s sweeping ban on major social media platforms. The demonstrations quickly escalated into clashes outside Parliament, with police firing tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

Why the ban was imposed

On September 4, 2025, the government of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli blocked access to 26 major social media and messaging platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, and LinkedIn.

The ban followed a seven-day deadline issued on August 28, requiring global tech firms to register locally, appoint grievance officers, and comply with Nepal’s digital regulations. Officials argued that failure to comply threatened national sovereignty and allowed unchecked misinformation, fraud, and hate speech to spread.

Platforms such as TikTok and Viber, which had registered, were not affected.

How the public responded

On September 8, protesters — many from Generation Z — marched through Kathmandu, calling the ban an attack on free expression and democratic rights. Journalists also joined the rallies, carrying placards reading: “Stop the ban on social media, stop corruption not social media”, “No shutdown of networks, no silencing of voices.”

The protest swelled outside Parliament, where demonstrators pushed through police barricades. Authorities responded with force and imposed a curfew around Parliament until 10 p.m. local time.

#WATCH | Kathmandu, Nepal | Protestors climb over police barricades as they stage a massive protest against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites. pic.twitter.com/mHBC4C7qVV — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

Beyond digital rights

While the ban was the immediate trigger, protesters also voiced broader frustrations over corruption, lack of transparency, and shrinking civic freedoms. Slogans like “Youths against corruption” echoed across the capital, framing the demonstrations as part of a larger movement for accountability.

The Oli government has defended the move as necessary for law enforcement and sovereignty, while rights groups and civil society warn of a dangerous precedent for digital censorship. With Nepal’s youth leading the charge, the standoff has quickly become a flashpoint between state control and demands for open digital spaces.