'New political force is necessary': Student leader behind Hasina's ouster quits Bangladesh interim govt

Bangladesh's interim government Information Adviser, Nahid Islam, has stepped down from his post, signaling a shift towards political activism ahead of the formation of a new party by leaders of the July uprising. His resignation comes amid growing tensions as former student activists move to consolidate their influence beyond the streets.

"Given the current situation in the country, the rise of a new political force is necessary. I have resigned from the advisory council to remain on the streets to consolidate the mass uprising," Islam said in a media briefing after submitting his resignation to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Islam played a pivotal role in the July 2024 protests that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5. He was one of three student leaders inducted into the interim advisory council formed under Yunus. However, he now believes his role in activism outweighs his position in government. "My priority is to work for the people’s aspirations for democratic change," he said.

His resignation comes days before the launch of a new political party spearheaded by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and its ally, the Jatiya Nagorik Committee (National Citizens Committee). The party, set to be announced on Friday, is expected to position itself as a key challenger in Bangladesh’s politics. Islam is likely to take a leading role in the new party.

Islam's decision has drawn criticism from the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other groups, who question the formation of a party while some of its members remain in state power. In contrast, Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League has remained largely silent, with most of its senior leaders either jailed or on the run following their ouster.

The July-August 2024 uprising, which overthrew Hasina’s government, was marked by violent clashes. A UN fact-finding report earlier this month revealed that 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15, with the past regime accused of attempting to ruthlessly crush protesters.

Despite Islam's exit, two other student leaders in the advisory council, Mahfuz Alam and Asif Mahmud, have chosen to remain in government. Islam clarified that their role would focus on implementing reforms. "The student advisers in the government will remain active in implementing the promises of justice and reform to which the government has committed," he said.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has previously supported the idea of a student-led political movement. "They were ready to shed their blood for the country," Yunus had remarked, indicating his encouragement for their political aspirations.

