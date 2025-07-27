Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
world news
NISAR mission: When, where & how to watch the launch of a landmark in Earth Observation 

NISAR mission: When, where & how to watch the launch of a landmark in Earth Observation 

A prelaunch briefing will be held Monday, July 28 at 12 p.m. EDT, featuring NASA and JPL officials

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 27, 2025 3:22 PM IST
NISAR mission: When, where & how to watch the launch of a landmark in Earth Observation First US-India satellite mission of its kind, combining NASA's L-band radar and ISRO's S-band radar. 

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is a groundbreaking collaboration between the United States and India, poised to redefine how we observe our planet. As the first radar imaging satellite jointly developed by NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NISAR will deliver unprecedented insights into Earth’s dynamic surface — from climate change and natural disasters to groundwater use and vegetation health. 

Advertisement


Launch Details – Don’t Miss It 

Launch Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025 
Time: 8:10 a.m. EDT / 5:40 p.m. IST 
Location: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, India 


How to Watch: 
Live coverage begins 7 a.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. IST 
Stream on: 
NASA+ 
NASA YouTube 
JPL YouTube 
Real-time updates: Follow NASA’s NISAR mission blog 


A prelaunch briefing will be held Monday, July 28 at 12 p.m. EDT, featuring NASA and JPL officials. Watch it live on JPL’s YouTube channel and engage by posting questions with #AskNISAR. 


Key Facts About the NISAR Mission 

Joint Effort: First US-India satellite mission of its kind, combining NASA's L-band radar and ISRO's S-band radar. 
️ High Precision: Capable of detecting Earth surface changes as small as a few millimeters. 
Global Coverage: Operates in a sun-synchronous polar orbit, circling Earth 14 times a day, with a 12-day repeat cycle. 
️All-Weather Imaging: Penetrates cloud cover and vegetation, collecting data day and night. 
Scientific Applications: 
Tracks glaciers and ice sheets 
Monitors earthquakes and land shifts 
Maps vegetation and biomass 
Measures land subsidence from groundwater loss 

Advertisement


Mission Investment: 
Total Value: $1.5 billion 
NASA: $1.2 billion (radar systems, GPS, tech support) 
ISRO: ₹788 crore ($93 million) for platform, radar, launch vehicle, and infrastructure 
Open Data Access: NISAR’s data will be freely available worldwide—empowering climate research, disaster response, and sustainable agriculture. 


The NISAR mission represents a critical step in building a better understanding of Earth's processes and enabling informed action in the face of a changing plane

Published on: Jul 27, 2025 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today