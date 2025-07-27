NISAR mission: When, where & how to watch the launch of a landmark in Earth Observation 

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is a groundbreaking collaboration between the United States and India, poised to redefine how we observe our planet. As the first radar imaging satellite jointly developed by NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NISAR will deliver unprecedented insights into Earth’s dynamic surface — from climate change and natural disasters to groundwater use and vegetation health.

Launch Details – Don’t Miss It

Launch Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 8:10 a.m. EDT / 5:40 p.m. IST

Location: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, India



How to Watch:

Live coverage begins 7 a.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. IST

Stream on:

NASA+

NASA YouTube

JPL YouTube

Real-time updates: Follow NASA’s NISAR mission blog



A prelaunch briefing will be held Monday, July 28 at 12 p.m. EDT, featuring NASA and JPL officials. Watch it live on JPL’s YouTube channel and engage by posting questions with #AskNISAR.



Key Facts About the NISAR Mission

Joint Effort: First US-India satellite mission of its kind, combining NASA's L-band radar and ISRO's S-band radar.

️ High Precision: Capable of detecting Earth surface changes as small as a few millimeters.

Global Coverage: Operates in a sun-synchronous polar orbit, circling Earth 14 times a day, with a 12-day repeat cycle.

️All-Weather Imaging: Penetrates cloud cover and vegetation, collecting data day and night.

Scientific Applications:

Tracks glaciers and ice sheets

Monitors earthquakes and land shifts

Maps vegetation and biomass

Measures land subsidence from groundwater loss

Mission Investment:

Total Value: $1.5 billion

NASA: $1.2 billion (radar systems, GPS, tech support)

ISRO: ₹788 crore ($93 million) for platform, radar, launch vehicle, and infrastructure

Open Data Access: NISAR’s data will be freely available worldwide—empowering climate research, disaster response, and sustainable agriculture.



The NISAR mission represents a critical step in building a better understanding of Earth's processes and enabling informed action in the face of a changing plane