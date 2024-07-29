Olympics' official YouTube channel removes Paris 2024 opening ceremony video following backlash

The official Olympics account has removed footage of the Paris 2024 opening ceremony from its YouTube channel following widespread criticism. Viewers attempting to access the video encountered a message stating, "this video is not available."

Neither the Olympics committee nor Paris 2024 organizers have provided an explanation for the video's removal.

The opening ceremony, noted for its unconventional presentation, featured a diverse array of performers including models, dancers, fashion icons, and drag queens. One of the most controversial segments recreated Leonardo Da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” with drag queens and other performers, which drew significant backlash.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, was among the prominent critics, commenting that "Christianity has become toothless." Another notable moment involved a large display of fake fruits with a performer dressed as Dionysus, the Greek God of wine and festivity, sitting atop the display.

Despite the criticism, the show's creator defended it, stating, "It wouldn’t be fun if there were no controversy. Wouldn’t it be boring if everyone agreed on this planet?"

Critiques of the ceremony varied widely. The New York Times labeled it a “bloated made-for-TV spectacle,” while the New York Post described it as “boring, ill-conceived and choppy.” French newspaper Le Figaro acknowledged the show’s ambition but noted that some elements were “just too much.”