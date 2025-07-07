‘Oppose using tariffs as a tool of coercion’: China on Trump’s warning of 10% tariff to countries aligning with BRICS

China, responding to US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to countries against joining the BRICS group, said the bloc does not target any country. It also said that Beijing opposes the use of tariffs as means of coercion.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, responding to Trump’s warning, said, “BRICS’ mechanism is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries; it advocates openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation, and does not target any country.”

This comes after Trump put up a post on Truth Social, saying: "Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" While he did not clarify what the ‘anti-American policies’ adopted by the BRICS group is, he could be referring to the de-dollarisation motives, as pushed by Russia and China.

Mao, further speaking on the imposition of tariffs, said there are no winners in trade and tariff wars. The spokesperson said that protectionism leads nowhere.

“As for tariffs, we have always opposed tariff wars and trade wars, and opposed using tariffs as a tool of coercion and pressure. Imposing tariffs arbitrarily is not in the interests of any party,” said Mao.

Meanwhile, senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, Zhou Mi pointed to the US' continued reliance on the belief that tariffs are an all-powerful tool. "Such protectionist policies are not only counterproductive but also contradict the global trend of economic integration," Zhou told Global Times.

The 17th BRICS Summit, held in Brazil, from July 6 to 7 adopted the Rio de Janeiro Declaration, which rejected unilateral, punitive, and discriminatory protectionist measures that do not comply with international law. The declaration also opposed unilateral protectionist actions that disrupt global supply and production chains and distort competition.