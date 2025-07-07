‘No exceptions’: Trump says countries aligning with BRICS will be charged additional 10% tariff

US President Donald Trump has warned countries against joining the BRICS bloc, that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and last year included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Although he did not elaborate, Trump accused the group of ‘anti-American policies’.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The founding members, Brazil, Russia, India and China, had their first summit in 2009.

The ‘anti-American policies’ referred to by Trump could pertain to de-dollarisation, pushed by Russia and China. However, India and Brazil have remained cautious on that front. Earlier this year, Trump had warned of ‘100 per cent tariffs’ on BRICS nations, attempting to replace the US dollar. “They can go find another sucker nation. There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US Dollar in International Trade, or anywhere else, and any Country that tries should say hello to Tariffs, and goodbye to America!” he had said.

India has, however, shown no inclination towards de-dollarisation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has supported local currency settlements within BRICS but opposed a new currency.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at the IT-BT Round Table 2025, completely rejected the idea of de-dollarisation. "We don’t support any BRICS currency. Imagine us having a currency shared with China," he had said.

India’s broader strategy within BRICS has always been a balancing act, to engage productively with the Global South while also safeguarding its economic ties with the United States.