Pakistan in talks with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, China to ease India tensions: Report

According to the reports, Pakistan is actively seeking diplomatic channels with these key global players in an attempt to reduce hostilities with India

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 9, 2025 2:38 PM IST
Pakistan in talks with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, China to ease India tensions: ReportPakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Amid escalating tensions with India, Pakistan’s Defence Minister on Friday said that the country is in daily talks with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and China to help defuse the ongoing crisis, according to a Reuters report. The efforts come as both nations remain on edge following military actions and political rhetoric that have amplified the conflict in recent weeks.

Pakistan is actively seeking diplomatic channels with these key global players in an attempt to reduce hostilities with India. The involvement of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and China in these discussions highlights the significance of regional partnerships in resolving security crises.

Meanwhile, China called for calm and restraint from both sides, while stopping short of backing Pakistan outright.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing is “concerned over current developments” and reminded both countries that they are not only each other’s neighbours but also China’s neighbours. 

“We oppose all forms of terrorism,” Lin said, adding, “We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, including the UN Charter, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.”

He further stated that China was ready to work with the international community to play “a constructive role in easing the current tensions.”

Published on: May 9, 2025 2:33 PM IST
