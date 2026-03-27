‘Pakistan is no Qatar’: Islamabad warns Israel after strikes near embassy in Tehran

Pakistan has issued a sharp warning to Israel after reports that Israeli and US airstrikes struck areas close to the Pakistani embassy and the residence of its ambassador in Iran’s capital, Tehran, raising concerns about the safety of its diplomats amid the widening West Asia conflict.

The warning came after multiple explosions were reported in central parts of Tehran on March 26, with blasts felt in neighbourhoods near Pakistan’s diplomatic mission. While initial information suggested the embassy compound itself was not hit and all staff remained safe, nearby buildings were shaken by the force of the strikes.

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In a strongly worded message, a statement attributed to the government-affiliated Pakistan Strategic Forum cautioned Israel against endangering Pakistani officials. “Israel must remember, Pakistan is no Qatar. We will beat hell out of them if any harm occurred to our diplomats, anywhere in the world,” the statement said.

Strikes near diplomatic area

The latest aerial bombardment reportedly targeted parts of Tehran, including areas around diplomatic residences, as the war involving Iran, Israel and the United States entered its fourth week. Several districts, including Tehran, Kashan and Abadan, have witnessed repeated strikes as the conflict intensifies.

The proximity of the latest strikes to Pakistan’s diplomatic facilities has injected a new layer of geopolitical tension into the crisis, particularly as Islamabad attempts to maintain a delicate balancing act between Tehran and Washington.

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Pakistan’s mediation bid

Despite the escalation, Pakistan has signalled willingness to play a mediating role in the conflict. Officials in Islamabad have said the country is ready to host talks between the United States and Iran if both sides agree.

Reports have also suggested that preparations are underway for potential direct contacts between American and Iranian representatives in Pakistan, though the details have not been independently confirmed.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said there had already been indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran, adding that preparations were being made for a meeting “very soon in Pakistan”, according to comments cited by Reuters.

Trump postpones deadline

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he was postponing a deadline he had set for Iran regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, warning Tehran of severe consequences if the waterway remains blocked.

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“Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media and others, they are going very well,” Trump wrote on social media, adding that the deadline has been extended to April 6.