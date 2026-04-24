Noida International Airport appoints Nitu Samra as interim CEO to meet BCAS norms

Noida International Airport (NIA) has appointed Nitu Samra as its CEO on an interim basis, following regulatory requirements that mandate Indian nationals to head airport operations in the country. The move comes after directions from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which requires airport CEOs in India to be Indian citizens. Samra replaces Christoph Schnellmann, who had been leading the project since August 2020.

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Leadership transition

Samra, who has been serving as Chief Financial Officer of Noida International Airport since October 2021, has played a central role in the airport’s development. Her responsibilities have included overseeing financial strategy, governance, and long-term planning during a critical phase of the greenfield project.

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With this transition, Schnellmann will move into a new role as Executive Vice Chairman on the airport’s Board of Directors. In this capacity, he will continue to support the airport’s development and operational readiness.

Daniel Bircher, Chairman of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), said the restructuring ensures compliance with regulatory requirements while maintaining continuity in leadership. He added that the revised management structure is designed to support a smooth transition into operational readiness.

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Earlier, the Union home ministry rejected a proposal to amend rules allowing foreign nationals to serve as CEOs of greenfield airports, which directly impacted the Noida International Airport.

Operational readiness

The leadership change follows the inauguration of Noida International Airport, developed by a Zurich Airport International AG subsidiary, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2026, with the focus now shifting toward the commencement of operations. The airport aims to begin services at the earliest, positioning itself as a key aviation hub for the Delhi-NCR region and western Uttar Pradesh.

NIA is being developed as a world-class airport combining Swiss operational efficiency with Indian hospitality, and is expected to play a significant role in regional connectivity and economic growth.

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Developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, the project is being implemented under a public-private partnership model in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Centre.

The concession period for the airport spans 40 years, starting from October 2021. In its initial phase, the airport will operate with one runway and one terminal, with a planned capacity of 12 million passengers annually, and significant scope for expansion in future phases .

NIA has also outlined ambitious sustainability goals, including a commitment to achieving net-zero emissions through environmentally conscious design and operations.