Pakistan railway station blast: At least 24 killed, over 40 injured following a bomb explosion

A deadly bomb explosion at a railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, on Saturday has resulted in the deaths of at least 24 individuals, with over 40 others sustaining injuries, according to police and local officials as reported by Reuters.

The incident comes amid the ongoing violence facing Pakistan, as the nation contends with an increase in attacks from both separatist ethnic militants in the southern regions and Islamist militants in the northwest.

Mouzzam Jah Ansari, the Inspector General of Police for Balochistan, confirmed that the blast has thus far claimed the lives of 24 people. "The target was army personnel from the Infantry School," he stated, noting that many of the injured are in critical condition. Dr. Wasim Baig, a spokesman for the local civil hospital, reported that 44 injured individuals have been admitted following the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Muhammad Baloch indicated that preliminary investigations suggest the explosion may have been a suicide bombing. "The blast occurred inside the railway station just as the Peshawar-bound express was preparing to depart," Baloch said.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack at Quetta's main railway station, which is typically bustling with activity in the early morning hours.

This latest attack follows a series of assaults in Balochistan province in August, which resulted in the deaths of at least 73 people after separatist militants targeted police stations, railway lines, and highways.

These August assaults marked one of the most extensive episodes of violence in years from militants advocating for the secession of the resource-rich southwestern province, a region also home to significant China-led developmental projects, including a major port and a gold and copper mine.

(With agency inputs)

