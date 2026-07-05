Political stability beats high returns: The world's safest countries for investors in 2026

In a year marked by geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation concerns and economic uncertainty, investors are looking beyond returns to one crucial question: Where is their money safest?

Markets can recover from a bad quarter. Political upheaval, runaway inflation or weak institutions are much harder to hedge against. As investors navigate an increasingly uncertain global landscape, the focus is shifting from chasing returns to protecting capital. A new global ranking shows that when safety is the priority, Europe dominates the list — while the United States falls well behind.

Advertisement

According to a new ranking by global investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners, Switzerland is the world's safest country for investors in 2026. The study, visualised by Visual Capitalist, evaluates countries on their ability to withstand economic and geopolitical shocks rather than the returns they promise.

Europe dominates the safest investment destinations

The ranking is heavily tilted in Europe's favour, with nine of the top 10 safest countries located on the continent. The top 10 are:

Switzerland

Denmark

Norway

Luxembourg

Singapore

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Austria

Netherlands

Singapore is the only non-European country to make the top 10, underscoring its reputation as one of Asia's most stable financial hubs.

Why Switzerland ranks first

Switzerland's top position reflects decades of political neutrality, stable governance and prudent fiscal management. It also benefits from low inflation, a strong currency and one of the world's most trusted financial systems.

Advertisement

The highest-ranked countries generally share several characteristics:

Stable political systems

Strong rule of law

Healthy public finances

Low currency volatility

Transparent governance

Resilient financial institutions

These qualities make them attractive destinations for investors seeking stability during periods of global uncertainty.

Why the US ranks only 24th

Despite being the world's largest economy and home to its deepest capital markets, the United States ranks 24th in the investor safety index.

The report attributes the lower ranking to broader concerns around political stability and structural risks. Importantly, the index measures the security of the investment environment — not the potential returns. A country can still offer high-growth opportunities while ranking lower on investor safety.

What the rankings actually measure

The study is designed to assess how well countries can protect investors' capital during economic or geopolitical turbulence.

Advertisement

Rather than focusing on market performance, it evaluates factors such as: Political stability, inflation, governance quality, public finances, currency risk.