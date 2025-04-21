Pope Francis’ journey: How a young Jesuit from Argentina broke traditions to push for a modern Catholic Church

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died at the age of 88, the Vatican said in a video statement on April 21. He was 88, and had suffered various ailments in his 12-year papacy. "This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.

Pope Francis, 88, was hospitalised since February 14 due to breathing difficulties, later diagnosed as pneumonia in both lungs.

Francis has long struggled with health issues, particularly lung infections, due to pleurisy in his youth, which led to the partial removal of one lung. As his condition raises concerns, preparations are reportedly in place for potential next steps should his health take a turn for the worse.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. pic.twitter.com/jUIkbplVi2 — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

A life of faith and reform

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis is the first Jesuit pope, the first from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere, and the first non-European pope since Gregory III in the 8th century. Inspired to join the Jesuits in 1958 after recovering from a severe illness, he later rose to lead the Catholic Church following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013. He chose the name Francis in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.

Since his election, Francis has championed social justice, advocating for the poor, climate change action, and refugee rights. His reforms have included giving priests the power to forgive abortions and appointing a council of cardinals to advise on church policies. However, he has maintained some traditional church teachings, such as the ban on female clergy.

Despite being head of the Catholic Church, Francis has chosen a humble lifestyle, opting to live in a modest apartment and cook his own meals. “My people are poor, and I am one of them,” he has said.

In 2021, Francis initiated a reform process to build a more inclusive, humble, and welcoming church — one where ordinary Catholics have a greater voice in decision-making, rather than leaving it solely to the all-male priestly hierarchy. The two-year consultation with everyday Catholics stirred both hope and concern, as many saw it as a sign that meaningful change was on the horizon.

