‘Preparation took over a year and half’: Zelenskyy on how Ukraine carried out ‘brilliant operation’ against Russia

Preparation for Ukraine’s overnight drone attacks on Russia’s Kursk and Voronezh regions, targeting their strategic airbases and jeopardizing their nuclear-capable long-range bombers took over a year and half, said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The President said that the “brilliant operation” inflicted “significant losses” on Russia, and was an “entirely justified and deserved” move.

Lauding the attack, Zelenskyy said, “Today, a brilliant operation was carried out — on enemy territory, targeting only military objectives, specifically the equipment used to strike Ukraine. Russia suffered significant losses — entirely justified and deserved. The preparation took over a year and a half. Planning, organisation, every detail was perfectly executed. It can be said with confidence that this was an absolutely unique operation.”

Zelenskyy acknowledged that the office of their operation on Russian territory was located directly next to the Federal Security Service or FSB headquarters in one of their regions.

A total of 117 drones were used in the operation and as many operators were involved. He said that 34 per cent of the strategic cruise missile carriers stationed at air bases were hit. Zelenskyy said that Ukrainians operated across several Russian regions in three different time zones. The people who assisted them in the operation were withdrawn from there before the operation.

“It’s genuinely satisfying when something I authorized a year and six months ago comes to fruition and deprives Russians of over forty units of strategic aviation,” said the president, adding that they had intel that Russia was preparing another massive strike. He said the Ukrainians know who they are dealing with and will defend themselves with every means available.

“Not for a single second did we want this war. We offered the Russians a ceasefire. Since March 11, the US proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire has been on the table. It was the Russians who chose to continue the war – even under conditions where the entire world is calling for an end to the killing,” he said.

Zelenskyy called for pressure on Russia through sanctions and diplomacy and through its own forces. He said Ukraine continues to propose a full and unconditional ceasefire, which he termed “logical and realistic”.

“The Russians, however, have not shared their “memorandum” with anyone — we don't have it, the Turkish side doesn't have it, and the American side doesn't have the Russian document either. Despite this, we will try to achieve at least some progress on the path toward peace,” said Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian drones carried out a strike deep inside Russian territory, targeting strategic airbases and reportedly destroying over 40 military aircraft. A Ukrainian security official confirmed that the operation involved drones transported covertly in containers by trucks, enabling them to reach airfields as far as 4,000 kilometres from Ukraine. The attack coincided with Russia launching a barrage of missiles and drones into Ukraine, just one day before direct peace talks were scheduled to resume in Istanbul. Local governor Igor Kobzev confirmed this was the first time a Ukrainian drone had been detected in the Irkutsk region, where the Belaya air base was hit. He stated the drone was launched from a truck. Among the damaged aircraft were Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers, which are critical to Russia’s long-range strike capabilities. These aircraft, originally designed to carry nuclear payloads, are now used to launch cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets.