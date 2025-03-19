Putin agrees for 30-day pause on strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a temporary halt on attacks targeting Ukrainian energy facilities but declined to endorse a full 30-day ceasefire. This decision follows a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump, who viewed the ceasefire as a potential step towards a permanent peace settlement.

Related Articles

Ukraine has expressed support for the limited agreement, which mandates that both nations desist from targeting each other's energy infrastructure for approximately a month.

"Today, Putin de facto rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire. It would be right for the world to reject in response any attempts by Putin to drag out the war," noted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The White House confirmed that discussions for a broader peace plan are set to commence immediately, initiated by Trump's dialogue with Putin. However, the extent of Ukraine's involvement in these talks remains ambiguous.

Talks are scheduled to take place in the Middle East and are expected to cover a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea and potentially a permanent peace agreement.

Meanwhile, Putin has expressed concerns about the temporary ceasefire, fearing it might provide Ukraine with the opportunity to rearm. He has demanded that any resolution should include an end to all military and intelligence support to Ukraine. Trump, on the other hand, remarked positively about his call with Putin, stating, "We had a great call. It lasted almost two hours."

Despite agreeing to the limited ceasefire, Ukraine reported that Russia launched over 40 drone attacks, hitting areas including a hospital in Sumy and regions around Kyiv. Trump, having previously described Ukraine as being more difficult to negotiate with than Russia, did not achieve the desired full ceasefire.

In a social media post, Trump mentioned discussions of a "Contract for Peace" with both Putin and Zelenskyy desiring an end to hostilities. However, Ukrainian sovereignty remains a non-negotiable issue for Zelenskyy, who demands the return of territories seized by Russia. Presently, Russia controls about one-fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula and parts of eastern regions, a situation exacerbated by the ongoing conflict.